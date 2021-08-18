Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after buying an additional 187,289 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 641,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after buying an additional 38,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 563,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. 1,258,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,149. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.10. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

