Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 49,232 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,098.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 12.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $362.21. 36,603,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,911,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

