Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

