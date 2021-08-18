Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Leslie’s stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.56.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 in the last ninety days.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

