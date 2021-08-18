Levolution (LEVL) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. Levolution has a market cap of $12.45 million and $67,903.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.82 or 0.00845563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00104327 BTC.

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,848,401 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.