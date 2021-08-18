LHT (LHT) Price Down 5.8% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $186,408.90 and approximately $21.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006113 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007215 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

