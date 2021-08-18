LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Purchases $81,840.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) insider Corey Deutsch purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 47,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,744. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $193.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.72. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in LifeMD by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in LifeMD by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.