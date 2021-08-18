Lightstreams Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $1,578.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00852906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00048264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00100593 BTC.

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

