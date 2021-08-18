LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Up 36.4% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $68,388.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 36.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00104213 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,050,693,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,231,070 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.