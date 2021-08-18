Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

LNC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,782. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

