Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 1,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

