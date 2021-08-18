LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0268 on Major Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $20,813.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00069662 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

