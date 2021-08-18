Liquity Reaches One Day Volume of $506,198.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $52.43 million and approximately $506,198.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00013845 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00138461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00151765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,884.13 or 1.00413630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00894467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,471,197 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.