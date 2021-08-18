Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0652 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $179,550.53 and $4.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,948.93 or 0.99873776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000977 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010477 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

