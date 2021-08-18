Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total value of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,266,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

LFUS stock opened at $273.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.28.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

