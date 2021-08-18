Lobstex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,659.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $71,659.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,374,787 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

