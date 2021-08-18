LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0234 on Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,840.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00423792 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001432 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.24 or 0.00986442 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,325,665 coins and its circulating supply is 51,112,889 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

