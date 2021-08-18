LOCGame (LOCG) Hits Market Cap of $7.44 Million

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LOCGame has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. LOCGame has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00126995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00150311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.35 or 0.99958876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00883561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.53 or 0.06831885 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 35,208,426 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

