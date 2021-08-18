LOCGame (LOCG) Tops One Day Volume of $3.06 Million

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, LOCGame has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. LOCGame has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00141392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00151604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,288.39 or 1.00159502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00896880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 35,223,398 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

