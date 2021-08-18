Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Update

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 12,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.48. 57,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,114. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

