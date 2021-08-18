Loop Capital Begins Coverage on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

