Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00134515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00151483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,815.87 or 0.99728994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00886561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.09 or 0.06771809 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.