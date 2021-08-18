Lotto Trading Down 6.6% This Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $32.17 million and $210,961.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00370687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

