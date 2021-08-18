Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $103,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 151,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $18.96 on Wednesday, reaching $201.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,148. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

