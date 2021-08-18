Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $17.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,926,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

