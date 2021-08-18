LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after purchasing an additional 247,187 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 846,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPLA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.64. 343,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.06. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

