LTO Network (LTO) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $82.71 million and $12.42 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,248,199 coins and its circulating supply is 291,038,259 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LTO Network is www.ltonetwork.com. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

