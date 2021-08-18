LuaSwap Price Tops $0.0662 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $6.96 million and $229,788.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.05 or 0.00842812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00103089 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,569,995 coins and its circulating supply is 105,199,229 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

