Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.47-1.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,781. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

