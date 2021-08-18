LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

