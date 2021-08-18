LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 55.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

