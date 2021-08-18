Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $155.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.