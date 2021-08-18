Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Plans $1.73 — Dividend

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ MAGS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. 482,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59. Magal Security Systems has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

