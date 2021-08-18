Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.34. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 2,505 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37.

