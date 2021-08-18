Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Malayan Banking Berhad stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4232 per share. This is an increase from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.45%.

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

