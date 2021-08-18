Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Down 4%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.92 and last traded at $74.98. Approximately 2,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 196,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 24.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.