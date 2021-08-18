Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Down 4%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.92 and last traded at $74.98. Approximately 2,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 196,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.