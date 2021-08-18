Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) 1-Day Volume Tops $76.24 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $24.56 or 0.00054647 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $65.76 million and $76.24 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00124986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00149574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,000.62 or 1.00148008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00880950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

