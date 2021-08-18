MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report sales of $505.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.90 million. MarineMax reported sales of $398.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

MarineMax stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

