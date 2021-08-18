MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.