Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 246.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 11,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,152. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.