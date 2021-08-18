Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 246.62% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.
MRNS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 11,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,152. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.26.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
