Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 1,910 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 601,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

