Mark Jon Nelson Sells 917 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $54,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 14th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76.

On Thursday, July 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76.

LSCC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 782,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,405. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

