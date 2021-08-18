MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MKTW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
Shares of MKTW stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.97.
About MarketWise
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.