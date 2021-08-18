MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MKTW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 157,732 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,398.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 236,682 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 220,882 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

