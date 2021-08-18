Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Acquires £25,017 in Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 809 ($10.57) on Wednesday. Marlowe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 504 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 909.75 ($11.89). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 829.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £623.93 million and a PE ratio of -260.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

