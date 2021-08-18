Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MQ. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $407,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

