Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Cut by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.95. 2,762,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

