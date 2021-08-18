Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,434. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64. Maui Land & Pineapple has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 million, a PE ratio of -549.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

