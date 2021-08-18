Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.82. Maverix Metals shares last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 110,721 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMX shares. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,614 shares in the company, valued at C$761,901.95.

About Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

