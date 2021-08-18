MAX Exchange Token (MAX) One Day Volume Hits $125,180.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $722,146.53 and approximately $125,180.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,773.14 or 1.00076069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00035257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.64 or 0.00987437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.00360590 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.40 or 0.00444699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00074876 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004534 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

