McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

MCFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McAfee by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McAfee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.